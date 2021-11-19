Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland leave fans guessing about their future thriller

 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Friday Nov 19, 2021

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, who won hearts of millions with their iconic characters as Batman and Spider-Man, appeared together on Thursday along with The Flash director Andres Muschetti.

Batman and Spider-Man's fans were over the moon as they finally got them  crossover they were waiting for. The two were spotted heading to San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood to get dinner together.

Tom cut a casual figure as he opted for a beige trousers which he paired with an orange knitted jumper and colourful trainers.

Meanwhile, Robert looked dashing in navy jeans and a dark jacket, keeping his face mask on as he left the restaurant to avoid the onlookers.

The two superstars were seen being followed by fans who attempted to get a selfie with them on their way to the cars.

Pattinson an Holland's fans are over excited about their likely collision in new thriller as director Andres had recently teased that The Flash movie will be full of surprises, and their unexpected meeting will no doubt have fans clamouring for a Marvel and DC crossover.

