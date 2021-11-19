 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Hailey Bieber says Met Gala is cursed for her

Supermodel Hailey Bieber, during her appearance on a Tv show, revealed that the Met Gala is 'cursed' for her. 

The 24-year-old fashionista explained: "The first time I ever went to the Met, the morning after, I twisted my ankle and broke my foot. It was a whole thing!”

Appeared on Ellen, which was being guest-hosted by comedian Yvonne Orji, Justin Bieber's sweetheart added that, a year later, she did exactly the same thing: 

“The year after, 365 days to the day, because it was midnight of the Met Gala, I broke the same foot,” she added. “But, the bone next to the one I broke the year before.”

Hailey Bieber has graced the Costume Institute Gala annually for the past six years in a row - besides 2020 which was cancelled due to the pandemic - and broke her ankle following the 2015 and 2016 events.

The style queen joked: “I had this whole thing in my head where I was like, the night of the Met Gala or the 24 hours within the Met Gala are cursed for me. It happened the two times and it hasn’t happened since, knock on wood.”

Kendall Jenner ad Bella Hadid's pal Hailey attended this year’s Met Gala - which celebrated American designers and American fashion - with her husband Justin Bieber. The 2021 event was held on 13 September, and marked the first time they had attended as a couple.

