Friday Nov 19 2021
Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Piers Morgan on Friday took aim at Meghan Markle for her surprise appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in his latest column for Daily Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex  appeared on the popular show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family.

Morgan wrote, "Meghan behaved like such a gormless desperate reality TV star on her vomit-making Ellen cheese-fest that even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating fiasco too brand-damaging."

 Piers Morgan, a British presenter,  lost his high-profile breakfast TV slot over attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan.

He left after his long-running criticism of Meghan intensified in the wake of her interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

The morning after the interview was aired on U.S. television, Morgan said on Good Morning Britain, among a torrent of other criticisms, that he did not believe a word Meghan had said. In a Tweet, he called her "Princess Pinocchio".

Morgan first made his name in the cut-throat world of the British tabloid press, culminating in stints editing the now-defunct News of the World, then the Daily Mirror.

He later went into television, appearing as a judge on the reality shows America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent. For three years he hosted a chat show on CNN, replacing Larry King.


