Friday Nov 19 2021
Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Thursday attended this year’s Royal Variety Performance. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they met amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music last night.

According to a statement issued by the royal couple, "the show is held in aid of The Royal Variety Charity who continues to support members of the entertainment industry who need help and assistance." 

It added, "This year sees one hundred years of Royal Patronage of the charity, commencing with King George V in 1921."

Here are some pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton from the event:

