 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source
Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Sources close to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently shed some light on their plans for the future.

An insider close to Page Six made this admission and during an interview they admitted, the couple “wants to keep it as private and low-key as possible.”

At the moment, “They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible.” Hence “They’re trying to keep it under wraps.”

All of these precautions are being observed in light of the fact that, even though “They’re dating. There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out.”

While spilling some insights into Davidson’s personality, the insider also explained, “He’s so funny and is a really good person. All of the friends love him. He’s the sweetest person.”

More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source
Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’

Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’
Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers
Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown

Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown
Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating
Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'

Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'
Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her

Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her
Justin Bieber sends Birmingham fans into frenzy as he launches his Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber sends Birmingham fans into frenzy as he launches his Justice World Tour
Adele 'never sounded more ferocious' in new album 30

Adele 'never sounded more ferocious' in new album 30

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adele's new album

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adele's new album

Latest

view all