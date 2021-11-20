 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s private message leak needed Prince William’s approval: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

File Footage

Reports reveal that Meghan Markle’s former communication’s secretary needed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official permission before he could release details of the text conversations.

Dickie Arbiter started this discussion while speaking to the True Royalty’s The Royal Beat podcast host.

There he commented on whether the disclosure of Meghan Markle’s private messages, by Jason Knauf, would have warranted the need of written permission by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

There Mr Arbiter fired away saying, “I would put my money on it.”

Even royal author Duncan Larcombe backed his claim up and added, “Lawyers from the Mail on Sunday would have approached Jason Knauf, knowing that these emails existed. That would have been the point.”

“Most likely, Jason would have gone to William and Kate. “He would not have cooperated with those lawyers without their definite knowledge.”

For those unversed, Mr Knauf is the same expert who accused Meghan of bullying during her time within the royal family and is still employed under the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation charity.

