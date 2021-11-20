 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
The Firm ‘would never bother’ over Meghan Markle’s chat: report

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Experts believe the royal family would never ‘bother’ with Meghan Markle after her interview appearance with Ellen DeGeneres.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He believes the allegedly ‘cringy’ saga would become table gossip for the Firm and even admitted that he’d love to “be a fly on the wall” when news reaches the Palace.

For those unversed, Meghan’s interview with the TV show host included a prank where the former royal drank milk straight from a baby’s bottle, pretended to be a cat, ate a nacho like a chipmunk and shared open-ended jokes about an elephant and a cookie jar.

While speaking to The Sun he admitted, "I don’t think the royals would have bothered watching, but I’d love to be a fly on the wall when they see the clips of her animal impersonations.”

Not only that, "There’s absolutely no doubt when you make a fool of yourself like that, it was just so silly, all of it."

"It’s an extraordinary slice of American life to watch, and one thing can be absolutely certain - that’s not something Meghan would have ever been able to do as a senior working member of the Royal family.”

“The way Ellen handles celebrities, I didn’t think the palace had much to worry about, and they didn’t because she’s cut loose and she’s found freedom."

