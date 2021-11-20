Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian feel like she's 20: 'Constantly giggling'

Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian feel like she's 20: 'She’s constantly giggling'

American TV personality Kim Kardashian is enjoying every bit of her new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

A source close to the 41-year-old tells Page Six that the mother-of-four constantly giggles around her new beau and cannot help but feel like a 'teenager' with all the rush of feelings.

“She’s acting like a teenager,” says the source. “She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy.”

Kim and Davidson confirmed their relationship after the duo was spotted publicly holding hands Thursday in LA.

The 28-year-old SNL star also flew out to Califronia to celebrate his birthday with Kim and her mother Kris Jenner. This came after a number of dats in NYC and Staten Island.