Saturday Nov 20 2021
Queen likely to join Kate Middleton, Prince William for royal event on Sunday
British Queen Elizabeth II is expected to join Kate Middleton, Prince William and other royals as she is determined to be in church on Sunday.

Queen’s granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall will jointly baptize their babies on Sunday.

According to a report by the Sun, Queen is very keen to attend the ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park, Berkshire despite heath concerns.

However, the report further claims that the 95-year-old monarch will make the final decision at the 11th-hour after consultation with her personal doctors.

Prince Andrew will also attend the ceremony.

Last week, she was forced to pull out of Remembrance Sunday Service after spraining her back.

The Buckingham Palace had said in a statement: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.”

