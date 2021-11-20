Lady Gaga showers love on Co-star Adam Driver on birthday

Lady Gaga posted heartfelt wishes to her House of Gucci costar on social media this Friday, in honor of Driver's 38th birthday.

The actress, 35, poured love on Driver and gushed over the birthday boy as she had some kind words for him in the post.

Taking to Instagram, the House of Gucci star shared a beautiful image of the duo at a masquerade ball on the Gucci set, Gaga wrote, "Me and my buddy Adam Driver. Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know. This is us behind the scenes filming 'House of Gucci.'

"I hope you have the best day, I'm the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day," the Chromatica musician added.

"Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it's cuz you're the best! ???????????????? (and you're a weirdo like me ????)," Gaga concluded.





In the highly anticipated upcoming film House of Gucci, Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani and Driver will essay the role of Maurizio Gucci, respectively.