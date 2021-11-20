Meghan Markle's appearance on Ellen's sow not a war crime says co-author of 'Finding Freedom'

 
Meghan Markles appearance on Ellens sow not a war crime says co-author of Finding Freedom

Omid Scobie, the co-author of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography Finding Freedom, on Friday defended the Duchess of Sussex against criticism she is receiving after her surprise appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

Taking to social media he said, "People do realise that it was just a daytime TV appearance and not a war crime, right?."

The former American actress has received severe backlash from British royal expert, with TV presenter Pierce Morgan, saying "Meghan behaved like such a gormless desperate reality TV star on her vomit-making Ellen cheese-fest that even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating fiasco too brand-damaging."

Senior royal biographer Angela Levin on Friday said Meghan Markle with Ellen DeGeneres was the "most cringe-making" TV appearance she has ever seen.

Meghan appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family.

It was the first big TV appearance for Meghan since she and Harry gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March and spelled out their unhappiness at life within the royal family.

The former "Suits" actress, who gave up her acting career when she married Harry in 2018, related an anecdote about her many auditions when she was starting out as an actress in Los Angeles, according to a clip of her surprise appearance.

