Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’

Britney Spears takes to social media to praise Lady Gaga for her ‘encouraging’ comments following her 13-year-long conservatorship fight.

Spears shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story that featured a video caption up top that highlighted her love for Gaga and read, “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I Love You !!!”

In the clip, Gaga was heard saying, "The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong, and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change.”

Before signing off, Gaga even made a revelation that tugged at the heartstrings of Spears’ fan base and read, "I think she will forever be an inspiration to women."



