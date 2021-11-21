 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’
Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’

Khloe Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve and admitted to feeling ‘absolutely terrified’ of using social media for any more than an hour a day.

The Kardashian highlighted it all during her interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

For those unversed, Khloe has over 197 million Instagram followers and faces great criticism with every post she shares.

She told the outlet, "I don't even spend an hour a day on social media. I used to spend more for sure, but I'm really good at not being on social media. It scares me."

"I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things. I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

While referencing an incident of grapes with daughter True she explained, "People were going, 'Cut the grapes, she's going to choke.' And I was like, 'They're cut!' I'm not going to let my child choke."

It is because of this "unsolicited commentary” that Khloe feels the need to "Try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake," mainly because"I don't want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."


More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’

Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’
Eminem wants fans to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

Eminem wants fans to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony
Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

Jen Psaki's remarks defending Kamala Harris are out of 'Meghan Markle playbook': Piers Morgan

Jen Psaki's remarks defending Kamala Harris are out of 'Meghan Markle playbook': Piers Morgan

'Meghan Markle seeking to bolster her image in US after apology to UK court'

'Meghan Markle seeking to bolster her image in US after apology to UK court'
Meghan Markle's appearance on Ellen's sow not a war crime says co-author of 'Finding Freedom'

Meghan Markle's appearance on Ellen's sow not a war crime says co-author of 'Finding Freedom'
Doomed ‘Dune’ film storyboards up for auction

Doomed ‘Dune’ film storyboards up for auction
Queen asked to strip Meghan and Harry of royal titles after Ellen interview

Queen asked to strip Meghan and Harry of royal titles after Ellen interview

What Harry and Meghan plan to do on Thanksgiving this year?

What Harry and Meghan plan to do on Thanksgiving this year?

Fai Khadra is all hearts for Kendall Jenner

Fai Khadra is all hearts for Kendall Jenner
Lady Gaga showers love on co-star Adam Driver on birthday

Lady Gaga showers love on co-star Adam Driver on birthday

Latest

view all