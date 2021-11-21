Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’

Khloe Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve and admitted to feeling ‘absolutely terrified’ of using social media for any more than an hour a day.

The Kardashian highlighted it all during her interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

For those unversed, Khloe has over 197 million Instagram followers and faces great criticism with every post she shares.

She told the outlet, "I don't even spend an hour a day on social media. I used to spend more for sure, but I'm really good at not being on social media. It scares me."

"I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things. I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

While referencing an incident of grapes with daughter True she explained, "People were going, 'Cut the grapes, she's going to choke.' And I was like, 'They're cut!' I'm not going to let my child choke."

It is because of this "unsolicited commentary” that Khloe feels the need to "Try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake," mainly because"I don't want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."



