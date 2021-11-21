Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Sources recently weighed in on the newfound role Prince Harry’s cultivated as the peacekeeper to Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Royal Family.



This news has been brought to light by a source close to OK! Magazine and according to their claim, “Meghan once said she would never set foot in the U.K. again after how she was treated by The Firm.”

“And no one thinks she would let Archie or Lili out of her sight for even five minutes, so it’s likely Harry would make the trip alone.”

despite understanding Meghan’s decision, Prince Harry “is anxious to heal the [family] rift sooner rather than later and he wants his children to spend time with Her Majesty.”

Even though he is reluctant to spend the holidays away from his wife, the insider explains, “he knows how much his grandmother cherishes this time of year.”

Not only that, “He loves and misses William” and while “He doesn’t regret leaving [royal life] and settling in California, he’s hoping to find a happy medium where there’s no more tension or awkwardness.”