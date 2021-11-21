 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Queen marks first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

British Queen Elizabeth II marked her first wedding anniversary in 74 years without her late husband Prince Philip, who died on April 9 this year.

The then-princess engaged to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in July 1947 and they got married on 20th November 1947 at Westminster Abbey.

The official Westminster Abbey Twitter handle also noted the occasion.

It shared the wedding card of Queen and Prince Philip, saying “HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh were married in Westminster Abbey #OTD in 1947.

“2000 guests filled the Abbey with 200 million people around the world listening to the service on BBC Radio.”

Prince Philip died on April 9 at age of 99.

Before his death, he was hospitalized in February and later spent time at St Bartholomew's Hospital before returning to Windsor Castle in March.

