Sunday Nov 21 2021
'You made me cry!!!' Britney Spears sends back love to Lady Gaga

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

American pop star Britney Spears is grateful for fellow singer Lady Gaga for sending her kinds words after conservatorship termination.

The 39-year-old singer, who is still adjusting to her newfound freedom after 13-years of living under her fahter's watch, turned to her Instagram Stories on Friday to pen a thank you note for the House of Gucci star.

“Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” wrote Britney. “You made me cry !!!” Spears added. “I love you !!!”

The singer's response comes after Gaga shared a selfie in bed with the caption, “Love you @britneyspears Live your best life I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”

