Harry and Meghan's interviews making them unpopular among British public, thinks expert

The Queen's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may salvage their relationship with the British public by avoiding high profile interviews, according to a PR specialist.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can regain favour with British public by staying away from US talk shows, according to the reputation management and PR specialist Paul MacKenzie-Cummins.

Meghan Markle recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she discussed certain aspects of her royal marriage to prince Harry.

The mum-of-two previously disclosed certain details regarding the Royal Family during her explosive chat with US TV host Oprah Winfrey . Her bombshell interview had reportedly angered the royals and the British people.

This type of media attention should be avoided as it woks like a fuel to the fire, according to Paul.

In conversation with a media outlet, Paul explained: "There was an outpouring of empathy for the couple when they stated they wished to avoid the same press intrusion as Princess Diana has been subjected to, who Harry blames for contributing to her tragic death."

The PR specialist believes certain high-profile interview should not be conducted. "Their reputations can be salvaged but they must agree on what they wish to stand for."

He went on to say: "Do they want to avoid press intrusion? Then stop appearing on high profile TV shows and negotiating $100 million deals with the likes of Netflix and NBC."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need to focus more on their charitable efforts and shine the light on those who are most disadvantaged and whose lives you can enhance to win hearts of British people.