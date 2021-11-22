Dwayne Johnson sheds light on close relationship with Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently took a walk down memory lane and reminisced over the bond he shares with fellow co-star Ryan Reynolds.

The Rock explained the bond he shares with his co-star during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There he was quoted saying, “I have not known any actor in Hollywood longer than I’ve known Ryan Reynolds. We started our careers together.”

While reminiscing over their first-ever meeting, The Rock recalled, “I had ‘The Scorpion King come out. He had ‘Van Wilder’ come out. We were crisscrossing promotions. We wound up in Cancun on ‘MTV Spring Break’ promoting your movies.”

Since then, the friendship just bloomed and “We’re like an old couple who bicker and fight. And of course, we love and respect each other.”



