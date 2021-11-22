Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report

File Footage

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend finds it lucky that her relationship was ‘short-lived’.



Florence St George spoke about her relationship with Prince Harry during her interview with Stella magazine.

She started off by admitting that she found it ‘a struggle’ to cope with the lifestyle of royals and many of her friends would also be interrogated by paparazzi that would hide around her front door.

For those unversed, she married multi-millionaire Henry St George back in 2014.

She was quoted telling the outlet, "I take my hat off to those people who can cope with that lifestyle.”

"However, I knew I couldn't. Although it was sad at the time, I feel lucky that the relationship was short-lived."