Meghan Markle running ‘largest PR campaign’ in history: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been called out for allegedly running the world’s largest PR campaign as part of her long-haul plan to get into the political landscape.



Octopus TV’s Andrew Eborn made this claim and dubbed Meghan’s Oprah and Ellen interviews, a ‘PR campagin’.

He started off by saying, "She's on a PR campaign. I can tell you here and now she will be wanting to enter politics in the states.”

"I wouldn't be surprised if she's going to be our first US President and she could be looking at that side as well. She's certainly on an interesting PR campaign."

This news comes shortly after Meghan phoned local members of Congress, advocating for paid family leave.