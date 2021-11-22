 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle running ‘largest PR campaign’ in history: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been called out for allegedly running the world’s largest PR campaign as part of her long-haul plan to get into the political landscape.

Octopus TV’s Andrew Eborn made this claim and dubbed Meghan’s Oprah and Ellen interviews, a ‘PR campagin’.

He started off by saying, "She's on a PR campaign. I can tell you here and now she will be wanting to enter politics in the states.”

"I wouldn't be surprised if she's going to be our first US President and she could be looking at that side as well. She's certainly on an interesting PR campaign."

This news comes shortly after Meghan phoned local members of Congress, advocating for paid family leave.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip deduced Prince Charles ‘to tears’: Wanted better kid’

Prince Philip deduced Prince Charles ‘to tears’: Wanted better kid’
Prince Charles might ‘axe’ Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace

Prince Charles might ‘axe’ Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace
Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’

Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’
Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report

Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report
American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Meghan Markle could be barred from presidency run with constitution amendment

Meghan Markle could be barred from presidency run with constitution amendment
Dwayne Johnson reveals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped lift spirits after dad’s death

Dwayne Johnson reveals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped lift spirits after dad’s death
Dwayne Johnson sheds light on close relationship with Ryan Reynolds

Dwayne Johnson sheds light on close relationship with Ryan Reynolds
Adele rejoices as Spotify removes default shuffle: Art tells stories’

Adele rejoices as Spotify removes default shuffle: Art tells stories’
Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’

Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’
Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene

Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

Latest

view all