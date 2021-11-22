 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

BTS expresses gratitude to fans for love post AMAs awards

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Nov 22, 2021

K-Pop band BTS, who won three trophies at American Music Awards, has thanked their fans (BTS Army) for their love and supporting their music.

BTS was the big winner at the AMAs just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show.

They won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the AMAs.

Later, taking to Twitter, the BTS tweeted, “We won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the @AMAs tonight! We want to thank everyone who supported our music and especially #BTSARMY! We love you” followed by a heart emoji.

In another tweet, they said, “Awards would not have been possible without ARMYs (Fans)”.

The group also performed their ‘Butter’ and ‘My Universe’ at the AMAs.


