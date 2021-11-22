 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra removes husband Nick Jonas last name from Instagram profile

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra removes husband Nick Jonas name from Instagram profile
Priyanka Chopra removes husband Nick Jonas name from Instagram profile

Priyanka Chopra has sent her millions of fans in tizzy after she removed husband Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile.

The move has left fans speculating that Priyanka and Nick are heading for divorce three years after their wedding.

Priyanka Chopra removes husband Nick Jonas last name from Instagram profile

Priyanka Chopra and US singer Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018.

Recently, the couple celebrated their first Diwali in their first home together.

Priyanka shared sweet photos from the event saying “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special.”

“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.”

“To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”


More From Entertainment:

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Freida Pinto welcomes baby boy

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Freida Pinto welcomes baby boy
Justin Bieber urged to cancel Saudi performance by Khashoggi fiancee

Justin Bieber urged to cancel Saudi performance by Khashoggi fiancee
‘Bridgerton’ season two wraps up production

‘Bridgerton’ season two wraps up production

‘Ghostbusters’ sequel tops N. America box office with $44 million

‘Ghostbusters’ sequel tops N. America box office with $44 million
BTS named artist of the year at 2021 American Music Awards

BTS named artist of the year at 2021 American Music Awards
Meghan Markle running ‘largest PR campaign’ in history: report

Meghan Markle running ‘largest PR campaign’ in history: report
Prince Philip deduced Prince Charles ‘to tears’: Wanted better kid’

Prince Philip deduced Prince Charles ‘to tears’: Wanted better kid’
Prince Charles might ‘axe’ Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace

Prince Charles might ‘axe’ Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace
Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’

Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’
Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report

Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report
American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Latest

view all