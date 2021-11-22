 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
BTS opens up about working with Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Monday Nov 22, 2021

BTS got candid at American Music Awards red carpet about their experience collaborating with Coldplay
Korean septet BTS got candid at American Music Awards red carpet about their experience collaborating with Coldplay on the song My Universe.

Talking to PEOPLE before the show, the K-pop superstars opened up about how making the song with Coldplay was so ‘organic’ for them.

“The whole process was organic. Chris expressed this song as a gift for us. So he came out to Seoul to record together with us and the process was really natural and organic,” RM said.

The Butter singers also expressed excitement at performing for their American fans for the first time in two years, with RM saying, "These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees.

“It's really strange to hear the noise and face to face without masks. It means so much more because we're nominated today for artist of the year."

The group ended up taking the coveted Artist of the Year trophy at the awards. 

