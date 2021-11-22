 
Selena Gomez's mother details near-death experience with double pneumonia

Teefey shared the details of her health scare after being bombarded with personal attacks
Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, came forth sharing the ordeal of battling against double pneumonia infection.

The star's mom took to Instagram to share over the weekend, “I was told I had days to live,” uploading photos of herself in the hospital while she was fighting for her life.

“I had miracle Drs [sic] and love from my family and friends to keep me going,” she added. “I fought. The Drs [sic] fought and I was one of the few who made it out.”

Teefey shared the details of her health scare after being bombarded with “personal attacks” regarding her physical appearance in a photo shoot for Entrepreneur magazine that was released on Novemeber 18.

“I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection,” she revealed, adding, “I had zero business to be at a photo shoot.”

Teefey expressed gratitude for her life despite facing hate for weight gain. 

“I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace,” she said. “It’s a miracle I am here and could careless if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8.”

