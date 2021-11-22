Sarah Khan rings in sweater weather with daughter Alyana, see pics

The mother-daughter dup were seen rocking winter attire in Sarah’s latest post on Instagram

Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana are ringing in winter in style with lavender sweaters and caps.

The mother-daughter duo were seen rocking the pleasing colour in Sarah’s latest post on Instagram, with the Yaar-e-Bewafa actor wearing a purple sweater while Alyana rocked a baby hat in similar shade.

Apart from her stylist hat, Alyana was seen wrapped in an equally stylish baby swaddle with hearts all over it.





“I’m proud of many things in life but nothing beats being a mother. Mama loves you little munchkin,” Sarah captioned the post.

The 29-year-old actor welcomed her first child, Alyana, with husband Falak Shabir on October 8.