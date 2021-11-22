Kajol pays tribute to Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in Bollywood

Kajol, on Monday, wrote down a gushing tribute for Ajay as he completes three decades in Bollywood

Kajol, on Monday, showered husband Ajay Devgn with appreciation on occasion on him marking three decades in Bollywood.

The Tanhaji actress took to Instagram to write down a gushing tribute to to Ajay, whose debut Bollywood film Phool Aur Kaante released on this day in 1991.

“Completing 30 years. 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema… With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry,” wrote Kajol about her husband.





“Respect always. Keep on rocking!” she added with the hashtags #HeTheMan #SoProudOfYou #WorkIsWorship.

Apart from Kajol, many others from the Indian film fraternity have come out to pay tribute to Ajay’s 30 years in the industry, including Akshay Kumar, who shared a throwback picture with him on his Instagram.