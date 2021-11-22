 
Pak vs Ban: Drama in last over, when Pakistan almost lost the match

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz signals he is not ready as Bangladesh's Mahmudullah hits the wicket on the final ball of the last match of the T20I series in Dhaka on November 22, 2021. — Twitter

Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh in three-match T20I series in Dhaka on Monday, but in the final fixture's last over, it seemed like the Tigers would end on a high after the Men In Green's wickets started to tumble.

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed (6), Haider Ali (45), and Iftikhar Ahmed (6) in the last over, when Pakistan needed just eight runs off six balls.

Here's a ball-by-ball recapture of the over:

First ball (eight off six balls):

Mahmudullah to Sarfaraz Ahmed — no run

Sarfaraz tried to slog sweep but missed the length ball, which ended up hitting his body.

Second ball (eight off five balls):

Mahmudullah to Sarfaraz Ahmed — Caught out!

A length ball around off got the job done. Sarfaraz slog-swept and connected but ends up being caught by Mohammad Naim at deep midwicket.

Third ball (eight off four balls):

Mahmudullah to Haider Ali — Caught out!

Mahmudullah got another wicket, as young Ali, who pulled the ball towards long-on, was caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Fourth ball (eight off five balls):

Mahmudullah to Iftikhar Ahmed — Six!

Ahmed hit a six and tried to bring his team back on track.

Fifth ball (two off two balls):

Mahmudullah to Iftikhar Ahmed — Caught out!

Mahmudullah struck again and mounted pressure on Pakistan as he dismissed Ahmed, who was caught by Yasir Ali.

Sixth ball (two off one ball):

Mahmudullah to Mohammad Nawaz — Four!

Nawaz sealed the deal for Pakistan as he hit a four on full delivery. Khushdil Shah and Nawaz embraced each other, as Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh.

