Monday Nov 22 2021
Mike Tindall reveals marriage can't 'always be roses and rainbows'

Monday Nov 22, 2021

The couple are parents to children Mia, 7, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 7 months
Mike Tindall, Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law, came forth revealing one needs to work hard to make their marriage work. 

The former rugby player said marriage is not a bed of roses in a recent chat during a special male-focused edition of the ITV panel chat show Loose Women on Friday. 

Mike revealed if he's willing to renew his vows with Zara Tindall after 10 years of marriage, "Yeah, I think I would," he said.

He added that this was partly because of everything he and Zara, 40, have experienced since they tied the knot in July 2011.

"A marriage or long-term relationship can't always be roses and rainbows," he added.

"When you have children, that is a massive shock, change to your system that you've never experienced and there is going to be those rocky roads.

"There are things that are thrown at you that have to test both of you and that will test that relationship," he continued. "The thing is no one is right, no one is wrong. You have to work through it together."

