Monday Nov 22 2021
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh announce squad for Test series against Pakistan

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque. — Twitter/ESPNcricinfo
  • Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Pakistan Test series.
  • Mahmudul Hasan and Rejaur Rahman have been called in.
  • Pakistan won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday announced the squad for the two-match series against Pakistan, starting on November 26 in Chittagong. The Tigers have called up uncapped batsman Mahmudul Hasan and pace bowler Rejaur Rahman. 

Under-19 World Cup winner Mahmudul, 21, was handed a spot in the Test squad on the back of a promising start to his first-class career which includes back-to-back hundreds in the the last two rounds of the National Cricket League, said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Minhajul said 22-year-old fast bowler Rejaur, who has represented the BCB High Performance and Emerging Teams, also got the call for his strong showing in first-class cricket, where he he has taken 33 wickets in 10 matches.

"It is still early days for him but Mahmudul has showed good temperament for the longer version. He is also an in-form batsman," Minhajul said in a BCB statement.

"With injury concerns to Taskin (Ahmed) and Shoriful (Islam), we needed to keep our pace bowling options open and Raja (Rejaur) got the nod," he added.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also included in the squad but will have his fitness assessed following a hamstring injury before being considered for the first Test, Minhajul said.

The second Test will start in Dhaka on December 4.

"We will obviously have to wait to see if Shakib makes it for the first Test but these players have been the most consistent performers for us in Tests and their presence can make a difference."

Pakistan won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.

Squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (subject to fitness)

