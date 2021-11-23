Britney Spears gushes over Lady Gaga: ‘Thanks again for your kind words’

Britney Spears recently took to social media with an appreciation post for fellow singer Lady Gaga.



The singer shared her appreciation post to Instagram and featured a full length photo, as well video of the fellow musician.

The caption, however, was the kicker and read, “Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words ….. you’ve inspired me too and I’m in love with this outfit !!!!:

"You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B”

Check it out below:



