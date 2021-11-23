 
‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling receives death threats

London: "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling said Monday she had received a flood of death threats, as she slammed three transgender rights activists who posted her home address on Twitter.

Rowling thanked police in Scotland for their support after the activists tweeted a photograph of them standing outside Rowling´s home in Edinburgh, with the address visible, on Friday.

Rowling said that she and other women who have spoken out on gender issues had faced "campaigns of intimidation", stalking and harassment, but vowed she would not be silenced.

The 56-year-old writer said she had received "so many death threats I could paper the house with them", and that "families have been put into a state of fear and distress" by transgender activists.

"Perhaps... the best way to prove your movement isn´t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the force was "aware of this incident" and that enquiries were "ongoing". All three activists had shut down their Twitter accounts by Monday.

In her posts Monday, Rowling said she had been "appalled" to hear from various women who had spoken out on transgender issues, including those with no public profile, and suffered abuse including threats of rape.

