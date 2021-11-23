Derek Hough gives major health update after testing positive for Covid-19

Derek Hough has given fans a much needed health update after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Dancing with the Stars judge held a virtual appearance on the finale of the show to share on how he is doing in quarantine.

It is pertinent to mention that his sister Julianne Hough took over his spot on the judging panel.

"I'm feeling great, I definitely turned a corner," Derek said. "I'm so sad I can't be there with you all. Everything looks amazing. But yeah, I'm feeling good!"

He also said words of support to the dancers and their partners for the performance in throughout the season.

"It's a huge responsibility to take on, you know, all the choreography, the time, the blood, sweat and tears," Derek said.

"Y'all have been fantastic teachers, fantastic mentors to your celebrity partners. Congratulations to you all. And to all the finalists, strong and calm. Strong in the mind, strong in the body. You got this. Good luck!"