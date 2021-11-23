Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Mohammad Nawaz clarifies last over 'drama'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who hit the boundary on the last ball to give his team the victory in the third and final T20 against Bangladesh, said Mahmudullah delivered the ball at the start of his run up.



The last over of the match was full of drama and twists in which Pakistan lost three wickets and had almost lost the match.

The Pakistani cricketer clarified that he was never ready for Mahmudullah’s delivery that was delivered way back from the stumps and was declared a dead-ball.

“Mahmudullah delivered the ball at the start of his run up and I was looking down knowing well that he would take a few more steps before reaching the crease. I withdrew as he delivered the ball from the start of his run up,” Nawaz said.



The all-rounder said he was, at least, looking for a run to tie the match. “When I saw the last legitimate ball, I knew well I can hit it in the gap that I did to win the match.”

‘Working hard on batting’

Nawaz said he was working hard on his batting, knowing that for an all-rounder, batting was equally important. “I am working hard these days on my batting, knowing well that to become a good dependable all-rounder, you need to be equally good with the bat.”

Haider Ali, who was declared Man of the Match following a nerve-racking last-ball win against Bangladesh in the third T20 at the Mirpur Ground said he wanted to stay till the end.

“With Sarfaraz Bhai, I wanted to stay till the victory was achieved,” Haider said.

The Player of the series, Mohammad Rizwan, admitted that they were up against very tricky playing tracks.

“Look, we are coming out of the World Cup where our preparations were never meant for these pitches. These are totally different from what we found during the World Cup. Tough Pakistan won the series 3-0, playing on these tracks were never easy. Ball was coming slow.”