Jennifer Lawrence on pay gap for 'Don't Look Up': 'Leo brings in more box office '

Jennifer Lawrence talks about pay gap for 'Don't Look Up': 'Leo brings in more box office '

American actor does not mind being paid less than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don't Look Up.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their December issue, the actor talked about pay disparity for her latest Netflix project, but iterated that she does not mind the difference because she really enjoyed the exprience.

"Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I'm extremely fortunate and happy with my deal," she said. "But in other situations, what I have seen — and I'm sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it's extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you're told it's not gender disparity but they can't tell you what exactly it is."



As per a report by Variety, Lawrence is only paid $5 million less than Leo, making her pay day of approximately $25 million for the film.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple announced their pregnancy in September.