Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reignite romance rumours after split

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reignite romance rumours after split

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have kicked off romance rumours once more after their split.

A source told US Weekly that their bond "hasn’t changed".

The insider shared that the duo are "spending a lot of time together" as they focus on parenting their four-year-old daughter Lea.

"When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family," the source details. 

"He and Irina will have dinner together and partake in fun kid friendly activities that involve their daughter."

The actor and model have grown to be "incredibly close" and are building an "amazing coparenting relationship".

