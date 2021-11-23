Sanjay Khan apologizes to Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight

Bollywood actor and filmmaker, Sanjay Khan extended a public apology for not recognizing Preity Zinta on a flight to Dubai.

Taking to Twitter, the Abdullah actor shared that his daughter Simone Arora introduced him to the Veer-Zaara actor however he failed to recognize her.

He wrote, “Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn’t recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai.”

“Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face,” the Tweet read.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star recently announced the birth of her son Jai and daughter Gia Goodenough through surrogacy.

Zinta uploaded her selfie with hubby, Gene Goodwnough, as she shared, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.”

"We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia,” the 46-year-old actor added.



