 
sports
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Pakistan all rounder Shoaib Malik with son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Photo: Instagram
Pakistan all rounder Shoaib Malik with son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Photo: Instagram

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik Tuesday told his fans that his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, who hadn't been well lately, was getting well. 

The cricketer, who keeps fans in the loop about his personal and professional life with his social media posts, once again took to Twitter, but this time to express gratitude towards the Twitterati who "poured in" their love and wishes for Izhaan's early recovery.

Shoaib also congratulated the national squad for whitewashing the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series in Dhaka.

"Thank you, all, for pouring in your love & wishes for Izhaan, he is feeling better now and recovering fast... Alhamdolillah. Also congratulations to all the boys for winning the T20I series against Bangladesh," Shoaib wrote.

It was Izhaan's illness due to which Shoaib had to miss the final fixture of the series that concluded on Monday with Pakistan winning all three of the matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had announced in a statement ahead of the match that Shoaib will not be available for the third T20I match against Bangladesh.

Read more: Pak vs Ban: Shoaib Malik to miss today’s match due to son Izhaan's illness

According to PCB, Shoaib was to will depart for Dubai at 10:00am local time to see his son.

Little Izhaan's illness had been revealed earlier this week when Shoaib's wife, Sania Mirza gave fans a peek into her iPhone.

"When you have a sick kid and functioning on 2 hours of sleep. Going with the trend though [laugh emoji] #iphonelockscreen #reelkarofeelkaro," the Indian tennis star wrote in her Instagram post.

More From Sports:

Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources

Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources
ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy
Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?

Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?
Pak vs Ban: There is always room for improvement, says Babar Azam after whitewashing Bangladesh

Pak vs Ban: There is always room for improvement, says Babar Azam after whitewashing Bangladesh
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli poses next to a 'cool' visitor during practice session

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli poses next to a 'cool' visitor during practice session
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Mohammad Nawaz clarifies last over 'drama'

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Mohammad Nawaz clarifies last over 'drama'
Manchester United sack manager Solskjaer after poor run of results

Manchester United sack manager Solskjaer after poor run of results
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh announce squad for Test series against Pakistan

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh announce squad for Test series against Pakistan
Pak vs Ban: 5 Shahnawaz Dahani takeaways from T20I series

Pak vs Ban: 5 Shahnawaz Dahani takeaways from T20I series
Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam-led Pakistan register most T20I wins in 2021

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam-led Pakistan register most T20I wins in 2021
Pak vs Ban: Drama in last over, when Pakistan almost lost the match

Pak vs Ban: Drama in last over, when Pakistan almost lost the match
Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani takes maiden T20 wicket in first over

Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani takes maiden T20 wicket in first over

Latest

view all