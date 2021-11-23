Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow

Pakistan Test team celebrate after dismissing a batsman. Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team will clash with Bangladesh in first Test on November 26.

Pakistan to begin practice tomorrow at 10am.

Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh in three-match T20 series 3-0.

The Pakistan cricket team will take to the nets tomorrow (Wednesday) as the Men in Green prepare to face Bangladesh in a Test series which starts from November 16.



As per the time in Bangladesh, the Babar XI will begin their training session tomorrow at 10am in Chittagong at the Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

On Thursday, Pakistan will begin their nets session at 1:30pm.



The first Test match between the two sides will take place on November 26 and is expected to begin at 10am Bangladesh time.

Pakistan complete T20 series whitewash against Bangladesh

On Monday, Pakistan managed to complete a series whitewash 3-0 against Bangladesh when Mohammad Nawaz hit a boundary off the last ball to give the Men in Green their 17th T20 victory in a calendar year.

Though skipper Babar Azam failed to find form in the three-match T20 series, opener Mohammad Rizwan played with consistency and helped Pakistan win the last match of the series.

The bowlers stood out, with Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Qadir picking up wickets for the national squad.

Happy with the team's performance, Babar Azam said understanding mistakes and learning from them is critical to winning matches.

The 27-year-old had said that Pakistan's fielding and lower-middle order require improvement.

"The squad's fielding performance has greatly improved in recent months, and the lower-middle order has also won us matches," Azam had remarked. "However, cricket is a game with good and bad days, and the team should work hard constantly."

Bangladesh announce squad for Pakistan Test series

Bangladesh announced their Test squad for the Pakistan series Tuesday, with the hosts including uncapped batsman Mahmudul Hasan and pace bowler Rejaur Rahman in the team.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also included in the squad but will have his fitness assessed following a hamstring injury before being considered for the first Test.



Squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (subject to fitness)



