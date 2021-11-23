Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas in front of an audience after removing hubby's surname

Global celebrity Priyanka Chopra, who recently removed her husband Nick's Surname, won hearts of an audience as she revealed ‘perks of being a Jonas’ in a roast session.

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant recently left fans in shock as she had removed her husband Nick Jonas’ surname from her Instagram handle. As soon as her move caught the attention of followers, rumours of ‘all is not well in the paradise’ surfaced online.



Day after the entire facade, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share ‘perks of being a Jonas’ in a funny roast session which is soon going to be live on streaming giant Netflix.



The Award winning star, in a teaser of the roast session, once again attracted attention of fans as she poke fun at her husband and his brothers, saying: “Hi, everyone. I am honoured and thrilled actually, tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember.”

The Baywatch star: "Nick and I have a 10 years age gap. And there’s many ‘90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him, which is fine because we teach other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Sharing her knowledge about her home country, the actress added a hilarious twist to her statement, saying: “I am from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So, clearly, the Jonas brothers didn’t make it over there.”



Priyanka broke the internet with her latest video. While sharing the teaser of the comedy clip, she wrote: “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas.”