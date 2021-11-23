 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas in front of an audience after removing hubby's surname

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas in front of an audience after removing hubbys surname

Global celebrity Priyanka Chopra, who recently removed her husband Nick's Surname, won hearts of an audience as she revealed ‘perks of being a Jonas’ in a roast session.

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant recently left fans in shock as she had removed her husband Nick Jonas’ surname from her Instagram handle.  As soon as her move caught the attention of followers, rumours of ‘all is not well in the paradise’ surfaced online. 

Day after the entire facade, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share ‘perks of being a Jonas’ in a funny roast session which is soon going to be live on streaming giant Netflix.

The Award winning star, in a teaser of the roast session, once again attracted attention of fans as she poke fun at her husband and his brothers, saying: “Hi, everyone. I am honoured and thrilled actually, tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember.” 

The Baywatch star: "Nick and I have a 10 years age gap. And there’s many ‘90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him, which is fine because we teach other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Sharing her knowledge about her home country, the actress added a hilarious twist to her statement, saying: “I am from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So, clearly, the Jonas brothers didn’t make it over there.”

Priyanka broke the internet with her latest video. While sharing the teaser of the comedy clip, she wrote: “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas.”

More From Entertainment:

Urooj Aftab, Pakistani vocalist, nominated for Grammy award

Urooj Aftab, Pakistani vocalist, nominated for Grammy award
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' ousts 'American Pie' as longest top hit

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' ousts 'American Pie' as longest top hit
Queen assigns important duty to Sophie Wessex amid health worries

Queen assigns important duty to Sophie Wessex amid health worries
Why does Jennifer Lopez not want to share pictures with Ben Affleck on her Instagram account?

Why does Jennifer Lopez not want to share pictures with Ben Affleck on her Instagram account?

Jennifer Aniston speaks of her hard-hitting emotional scene

Jennifer Aniston speaks of her hard-hitting emotional scene
Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore to become highest selling album of 2021

Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore to become highest selling album of 2021
Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Dua Lipa to perform at 2022 Sziget

Dua Lipa to perform at 2022 Sziget
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner share throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner share throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber

Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set

Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set
Tiger Woods returns to golf course after accident: 'Making progress'

Tiger Woods returns to golf course after accident: 'Making progress'
Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie

Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie

Latest

view all