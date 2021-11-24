 
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Aly Goni turns Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra divorce rumour into hilarious meme

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Indian TV star Aly Goni is creating the Nick Jonas and  Priyanka Chopra divorce rumour into a hilarious meme.

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Big Boss former contestant re-shared a picture from a fanpage, featuring a collage of Nick's latest Instagram post and a still from South Indian actor Nagarjuna's movie Don No. 1 reading,"Relax bois.. Break up nahi hua hai (Relax boys, they haven't broken up)."

Gony's Instagram Story has ever since been making rounds on the internet, leaving fans into splits.

It all began when Priyanka Chopra removed last name Jonas from her Instagram username, prompting a rumour that she has split from her singer husband.

