PM Imran Khan addresses Kamyab Jawan Convention

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Kamyab Jawan Convention in Islamabad on November 24, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the inauguration ceremony of four new projects for the welfare of the youth at the Kamyab Jawan Convention in Islamabad.



The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League

The premier, at the outset of his address, said he told his mother at the age of nine that he wanted to become a Test cricketer, but all of his relatives brought him down, saying that he could not become one — and not be a part of the national team.

The prime minister said he not only became a cricketer but also led the team to their maiden World Cup victory in 1992.

"I worked hard, become the best bowler of Pakistan and later on, the world [...] everyone told me that it was impossible," the prime minister said.

The premier said when he wanted to build a hospital, establish a university in a rural area, everyone told him that he could not do it. "When I came into politics, people made fun of me — including major analysts — for 14 years."

PM Imran Khan said people told him that in a two-party system, a third party could not form the government. "Ever since we came into power three years ago, I am hearing that we will fail."

"Everyone said it was impossible, but Allah made it possible," he noted, adding that no person has ever become successful through shortcuts, as the secret to success was having a big vision and determination.



The prime minister said that the youth has got the opportunity to excel and at the same time benefit their country through the loans and skill development programmes being offered to them via Kamyab Jawan Programme.



The prime minister said the country was going through a tough time due to the coronavirus as businesses had halted and prices of commodities shot up.

However, to alleviate the adverse effects of the pandemic, "the government, through Kamyab Pakistan, will provide interest-free loans to four million deserving households for building their own homes and teach them skills", he said.

The prime minister said that citizens of all the provinces and regions where the PTI is in power, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, will get universal healthcare, starting from January in Punjab.



PM Imran Khan said families could get their ailing relatives treated at hospitals under the health scheme — worth Rs700,000-1,000,000.

The premier told the event's participants that when he came into politics 25 years back, he had noted that the country's biggest problem was corruption.

He said a country where the prime minister and ministers badly damage the country's economy when they start corruption and siphon the illicit money abroad — and they keep it stashed in foreign countries to hide it from the people.

"I have said it already that nations are not poor, but when the prime ministers and ministers start looting the country's wealth, that nation cannot progress," he said.

More to follow.