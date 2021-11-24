 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly blasts Grammy's Recording Academy for snubbing him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Calling out the Recording Academy for not giving him any nominations, MGK said he is disappointed
Calling out the Recording Academy for not giving him any nominations, MGK said he is disappointed

Machine Gun Kelly is not keeping mum on the matter that he did not bag a single nod at the Grammys this year.

Calling out the Recording Academy for not giving him any nominations, MGK said he is disappointed. 

“[expletive] is wrong with the grammys [sic],” MGK, 31, tweeted shortly after the 2022 nominations were announced.

Fans of the singer seemed to agree with him, “U deserve the world and I wish we could have gave [it] to you … if it were up to us, all the awards would be yours. Your art and talent go away [sic] beyond that, but I’m sorry anyway… ILY to the moon and back,” one fan tweeted.

“ SAY IT WITH ME!! Machine Gun Kelly deserved to be nominated for a Grammy!!” another angered stan argued.

A third person tweeted, “Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you. You made it more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination
Reddit to pull the plug on Dubsmash app

Reddit to pull the plug on Dubsmash app
Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history

Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history
Royals accused of bullying BBC after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles react to documentary

Royals accused of bullying BBC after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles react to documentary

Lady Gaga thanks Tony Bennett amid Six Grammy nominations, 'I’ll never forget today'

Lady Gaga thanks Tony Bennett amid Six Grammy nominations, 'I’ll never forget today'
BLACKPINK's Lisa tests Positive for COVID-19

BLACKPINK's Lisa tests Positive for COVID-19
Khloé Kardashian gets called out for her apparent Rittenhouse’s comment

Khloé Kardashian gets called out for her apparent Rittenhouse’s comment
Lights, camera.. anyone? Film studios can't get the crew

Lights, camera.. anyone? Film studios can't get the crew
Adele says son Angelo will feel hate while listening to her song 'My Little Love'

Adele says son Angelo will feel hate while listening to her song 'My Little Love'

Want to live my own life, says Scarlett Johansson’s TikTok look-alike

Want to live my own life, says Scarlett Johansson’s TikTok look-alike

Lou Cutell from 'Seinfeld’ passes away at 91

Lou Cutell from 'Seinfeld’ passes away at 91
Supermodel Martha Hunt gives birth to first child

Supermodel Martha Hunt gives birth to first child

Latest

view all