Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Is Britney Spears starring with The Weeknd in HBO’s ‘The Idol’?

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Britney turned to Instagram on Tuesday to share that shes shooting for The Idol
Britney turned to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she's shooting for 'The Idol'

It seems like Britney Spears is all set to return to acting with HBO’s upcoming show The Idol alongside singer The Weeknd.

The Toxic singer, who’s recently been freed from a 13-year conservatorship, turned to Instagram on Tuesday to declare, “I just shot a movie titled THE IDOL…”

“It’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot of bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces!” she quipped, taking a dig at her family who she says kept the ‘abusive’ conservatorship going.


Britney’s post comes a day after Variety confirmed that The Weeknd had joined hands with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for the upcoming cult drama series.

The Starboy singer will not only co-write the series but also executive produce as well as star in it.

The series will reportedly follow through the plot of a pop star dating a club owner who will turn out to be a cult leader. 

