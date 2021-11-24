Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test

— ICC

Mahmudullah will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals.

All-rounder has been featured in 50 matches, scoring 2,914 runs.

He says its been an honour to play Test for Bangladesh.

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad on Wednesday announced his retirement from Tests after a 12-year career.



The 35-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2009, was featured in 50 matches, scoring 2,914 runs at 33.49, including five centuries and 16 fifties and took 43 wickets. He also captained Bangladesh for six Tests.

He played his 50th Test against Zimbabwe in July this year at the Harare Sports Club. It was a momentous occasion for the all-rounder as he starred in Bangladesh's 220-run win over the hosts by hitting 150* in the first innings and was adjudged Player of the Match.

In a statement, Mahmudullah said: “Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories.

"Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket."