 
sports
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

— ICC
— ICC

  • Mahmudullah will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals.
  • All-rounder has been featured in 50 matches, scoring 2,914 runs.
  • He says its been an honour to play Test for Bangladesh.

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad on Wednesday announced his retirement from Tests after a 12-year career.

The 35-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2009, was featured in 50 matches, scoring 2,914 runs at 33.49, including five centuries and 16 fifties and took 43 wickets. He also captained Bangladesh for six Tests.

He played his 50th Test against Zimbabwe in July this year at the Harare Sports Club. It was a momentous occasion for the all-rounder as he starred in Bangladesh's 220-run win over the hosts by hitting 150* in the first innings and was adjudged Player of the Match.

In a statement, Mahmudullah said: “Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories.

"Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket."

More From Sports:

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team
Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting

Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting
Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?

Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?
PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches

PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow
Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery

Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery
Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources

Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources
Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand

Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand
ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy
Whitewashed in T20 series, New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge

Whitewashed in T20 series, New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge
Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?

Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?
Pak vs Ban: There is always room for improvement, says Babar Azam after whitewashing Bangladesh

Pak vs Ban: There is always room for improvement, says Babar Azam after whitewashing Bangladesh

Latest

view all