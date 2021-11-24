 
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Kate Middleton looks happy and relaxed in latest appearance after royal family criticises BBC

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Kate Middleton looks happy and relaxed in latest appearance after royal family criticises BBC

Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited Nower Hill High School where she joined a Year 8 Science lesson studying the neuroscience and importance of early child development. The programme of lessons formed part of a pilot research project being run by Oxford University.

The Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement,  "Today a group of Academy Trust leaders learnt about the innovative research by University of Oxford bringing this to life in secondary schools, like shown on the visit today Nower Hill High School.

The Duchess visited the school days after she launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, to drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years.

Her visit came a day after the  royal family slammed the BBC over a documentary that claimed a behind-the-scenes briefing war erupted before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit frontline duties.

"The Princes and the Press" dwelt on how Harry and his elder brother William have handled the media as they rose to adult prominence following the tragic death of their mother Diana in 1997.

She, however, showed no signs of stress in her latest public appearance. Check out her photos below:

