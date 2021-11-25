Jessie J weighs in on painful loss in miscarriage announcement: ‘I deserve that’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Jessie J recently took fans by surprise with her announcement of pregnancy loss.

The singer posted the announcement to Instagram and included a selfie-and quote highlighting the extent of her loss.

The post also included a heartfelt caption that read, “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying “seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant”.”

By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat”.

“This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

“I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

She also went on to write, “I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.”

“I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.”

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.”

Before concluding she added, “I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”