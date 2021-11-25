 
entertainment
Meghan Markle’s PR team ‘rushing’ royal to get story out: report

Meghan Markle’s PR team has reportedly been rushing to get the royals’ side of the story out.

NBC royal correspondent Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "The very thorny and delicate subject about the ongoing bullying claims from ex-staff that worked alongside the former Royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their time at Frogmore cottage and Kensington Palace."

"Now it's interesting because the BBC wheeled out the lawyer from Schillings, which is a very big law firm here in London and they brought this particular lady out who was very glamorous. [She was] only on really for about 20 seconds to claim that all the bullying claims were totally false.”

He also went on to say, "There was no other side on that, there was no other person interviewed about that particular segment.”

"There were some royal reporters who were acting on sources that they couldn't reveal - as is always the case - but why would you simply bring out the lawyer for Harry and Meghan, just seems stupid.”

"For the lawyer to appear on television, she would have had to get that cleared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for her to get his side of the story across. It didn't really serve any purpose other than stoking the fire once again.”

Before concluding he also added, "Now as we know that the presenter in question couldn't ask the lawyer, too many things because this is still an ongoing investigation.”

