John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house

John Abraham broke down in tears as he recalled visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house.

The Bollywood heartthrob along with his co-star, Divya Khosla graced the famed quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 for his newly-released film Satyameva Jayate 2’s promotion.

The episode’s promo showed Rocky Handsome actor talking about meeting the veteran at his residence after the release of Dhoom.

“I came to your house on a bike after the release of Dhoom and you said, ‘Please don’t encourage Abhishek’ (Translated into English),” shared the 48-year-old actor.

However, Abraham recalled that when Abhishek Bachchan came down, the Sholay star said, “Wow, what a bike.”

The movie hit theatres on Thursday, unveiling the Force actor helming three roles – a father and two identical twins.

Earlier in an interview with The Free Press Journal, the movie’s director Milap Zeveri expressed that he initially planned to rope in the star only to play the twins however he soon realised that the father’s character is stronger.

He said, “John is my real-life saviour, so why should I give the best role to anyone else? It is such a filmy thing to have a father, and both the sons look the same.”