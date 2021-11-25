 
Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Inside Britney Spears low-key Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids

Britney Spears has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

The 39-year-old pop star, who is marking her first Thanksgiving after newfound freedom post 13-year long conservatorship, is 'excited' to do things her way this year. 

As per an insider, the Piece of Me hitmaker is going to cherish some family time around beau Sam Asghari and her kids.

“Britney is planning to have a low-key Thanksgiving at home, and she is beyond excited to be doing the preparations her way this year,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Britney, who shares sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14 with ex-husband Kevin Federline, shares 30% custody time for children.

“Her sons may split their time between their dad’s house like they do on Christmas,” our source said, noting Britney “has so much to be thankful for this year.”

