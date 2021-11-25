Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Leto spilled he was fired from his job at a movie theatre after he was caught selling weed on the premises

Oscar winner Jared Leto came forth revealing he once landed in hot waters over drug dealing.

During his teenage years, Leto spilled he was fired from his job at a movie theatre after he was caught selling weed on the premises.

“I worked at a movie theater when I was a kid, and I got fired for selling weed out the back door,” Leto told Ellen DeGeneres during Tuesday’s episode of her talk show. “I love going to the movies.”

“I was an entrepreneur,” the House of Gucci star quipped. He then joked that popcorn and weed “go well together."

On the other hand, Leto also revealed his celebrity crushes during a round of DeGeneres’ Burning Questions game.

His infatuations included I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden, Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White and … Christopher Walken. “That took a turn,” DeGeneres reacted.